State Street Corp Sells 375,828 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,546,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,828 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.30% of Charter Communications worth $3,025,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $405.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.20 and its 200 day moving average is $491.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.81 and a 1-year high of $804.80.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

