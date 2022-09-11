CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

