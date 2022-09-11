5,016 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $205.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

