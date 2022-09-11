Poehling Capital Management INC. Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of V stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.85. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Visa

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.