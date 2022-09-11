NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 575,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,944 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $156,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $143.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $358.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.81.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Cowen cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

