Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.3 %

MSFT stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.54.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

