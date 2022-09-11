Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after acquiring an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $231.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.57 and a 200-day moving average of $232.68. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

