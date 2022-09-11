Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $450.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $459.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.01. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

