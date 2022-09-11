Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,237 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.9 %

FIS stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,837 shares of company stock worth $7,990,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

