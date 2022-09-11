Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $11,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.54. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

