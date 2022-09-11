Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,339,231 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,610 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.2% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $721,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

