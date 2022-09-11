Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys 50,431 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,431 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.2% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after buying an additional 381,507 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after buying an additional 224,325 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 379,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,424,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,861,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $330,578,000 after buying an additional 39,743 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $157.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.