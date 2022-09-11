Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 85.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 296,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,837 shares of company stock worth $7,990,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $91.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $127.99.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.