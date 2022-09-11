State Street Corp Sells 58,542 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,646,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,542 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.75% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $3,623,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

