Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 599 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $128.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average of $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

