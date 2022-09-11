Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases 5,296 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,642,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 308,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $369.42 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

