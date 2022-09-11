Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 641 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after acquiring an additional 245,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after buying an additional 140,504 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.94 and a 200 day moving average of $230.49. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.57.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

