Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Valiant Capital Management L.P.

Valiant Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.6% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $111.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.