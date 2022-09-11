State Street Corp Purchases 1,261,426 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

State Street Corp raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.83% of Crown Castle worth $3,862,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crown Castle by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,665,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,697,000 after purchasing an additional 580,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

