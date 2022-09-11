United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 3,640 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 633,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $140,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Trading Up 2.2 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of Visa stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.79 and a 200 day moving average of $207.85. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

