Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Hudson Way Capital Management LLC

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 253.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,934 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 8.2% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 14,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 2.2 %

Visa Announces Dividend

V opened at $205.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

