Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,135,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 531,580 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 31.1% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Apple worth $2,992,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

AAPL stock opened at $157.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.