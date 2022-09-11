Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 5,560 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Apple by 25.4% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 168,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50,431 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Apple by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,043,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 138,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,100,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,979,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.