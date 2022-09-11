Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS opened at $164.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.69.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

