CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 625.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 143.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $6,543,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CVS Health by 466.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.
NYSE:CVS opened at $102.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
