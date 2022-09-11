Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cfra downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.74.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $233.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

