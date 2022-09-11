United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $32.26 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 905.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

AMGN stock opened at $247.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.40.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

