Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,125 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,814,000 after buying an additional 930,063 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

