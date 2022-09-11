J. Goldman & Co LP Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $557,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

