Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

