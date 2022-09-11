3,322 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

