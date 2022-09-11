Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $40,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $205.65 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

