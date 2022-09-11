Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,802 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on RF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

