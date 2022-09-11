State Street Corp Sells 479,754 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,207,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 479,754 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.75% of Truist Financial worth $3,583,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

