Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 24,020 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,020 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $143.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average of $191.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

