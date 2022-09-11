Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 200 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $450.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.01. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

