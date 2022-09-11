Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Hydro One Stock Performance

TSE H opened at C$35.48 on Friday. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$29.13 and a 52-week high of C$36.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.87.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.7099999 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Hydro One

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.89.

(Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.