Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 54.2% per year over the last three years.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEN opened at $18.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund ( NYSE:CEN Get Rating ) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

