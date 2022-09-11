Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $1,486,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $240.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.60 and its 200 day moving average is $250.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

