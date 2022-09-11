Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.10.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

