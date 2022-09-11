Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 765,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $79,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,582,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 14,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 64,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $133.97.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.