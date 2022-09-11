State Street Corp Buys 2,206,083 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.61% of Phillips 66 worth $2,748,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.26. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

