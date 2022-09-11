State Street Corp Sells 25,760 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,390,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,760 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.01% of Moody’s worth $2,493,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $299.54 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

