Analyzing PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PACCAR and Cenntro Electric Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PACCAR $23.52 billion 1.31 $1.85 billion $6.34 13.96 Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 40.51 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

PACCAR has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PACCAR and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACCAR 8.68% 18.64% 7.47% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of PACCAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PACCAR and Cenntro Electric Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACCAR 1 5 5 1 2.50 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PACCAR currently has a consensus price target of $95.21, indicating a potential upside of 7.61%. Given PACCAR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PACCAR is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Summary

PACCAR beats Cenntro Electric Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full-service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name, as well as provides finance and leasing products and services to customers and dealers. This segment also offers equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owners/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

