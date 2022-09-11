Ethic Inc. Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 737,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $84,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.38 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.99. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

