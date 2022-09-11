Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys 9,112 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

