Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Raised by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $256.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.40. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.