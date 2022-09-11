Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 32,242 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Baidu by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.86.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $138.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day moving average is $137.57. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

