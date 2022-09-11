State Street Corp Purchases 319,459 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.92% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $3,761,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,063 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $10,049,640. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.