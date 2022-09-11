Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $164.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.